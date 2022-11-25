Holiday sales are expected to be up, say experts

CNN— It’s expected to be a busy shopping season.

Despite high inflation it doesn’t look like families are skipping out on gifts this year.

The National Retail Federation predicts sales for the November and December shopping months will be between $942 billion and $960 billion.

That’s an increase of 6-8%, compared to last year.

Shoppers will likely lean on credit cards or savings to afford some of these purchases.

Holiday sales have already gotten a boost ahead of schedule.