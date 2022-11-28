Hooves, Heart & Hope Equine Rescue Farm fundraiser this Saturday!

SWANSEA, S.C. (WOLO) – If you want to help orphaned horses get the care they need before finding a forever home, one non-profit is holding a fundraiser this Saturday to do so!

Hooves, Heart & Hope Equine Rescue/Sanctuary’s “Christmas on the Farm” fundraiser starts from Noon to 4 p.m. at 804 Jim Rucker Road in Swansea.

Curtis spoke with two volunteers, Michelle Murray & Steve Martin, about how your donations can help these orphaned horses with the veterinary care needed to survive.

They also act as therapy horses for many people, including kids with special needs.

They were left orphaned after the non-profit founder, Dr. Linda Leech died suddenly last year.

The fundraiser will have stockings up for their rescue and sanctuary horses to stuff with gift cards, treats, grain or any other donation.

You and the family can take part in the following activities:

Pictures with Santa – $10

Cookie decorating – $3

Ornament decorating – $3

Smores – $3

Hay ride – $3

Wristband for all activities – $20

If you would like to volunteer or donate, you can reach out to the non-profit through their Facebook page.