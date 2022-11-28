Hundreds of organizations participating in Midlands GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday kicks off tomorrow!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— GivingTuesday kicks off tomorrow! Hundreds of charitable organizations are asking the public’s help in raising thousands of dollars to provide for people in need.
In 2020, the initiative raised over $2 billion in 24 hours on Giving Tuesday and had a participation rate of over 33 million people.
Visit any one of these organizations to donate:
The Unumb Center for Neurodevelopment- https://www.facebook.com/UnumbCenter
The United Way of the Midlands- https://www.uway.org/events/shop-good-giving-tuesday-wip-kendra-scott
Together SC Allies for Good- https://www.togethersc.org/
The Red Cross- https://www.redcross.org/local/south-carolina.html
Young Life Midlands- https://www.midlandsgives.org/younglife
Sustainable Midlands- sustainablemidlands.org
PETsink- https://www.petsinc.org/
The Palmetto Trail- https://palmettoconservation.org/palmetto-trail
FoodShare South Carolina- https://foodsharesc.org/
- Big Red Barn- https://www.thebigredbarnretreat.org/givingtuesday
- SC School for the Deaf and Blind- https://www.scsdb.org/
- Jubilee Academy- https://www.midlandsgives.org/JubileeAcademy
For more information about Giving Tuesday, visit https://www.givingtuesday.org/ or for the full list of participating charities, visit Midlands Gives.