Newberry County Sheriff’s Office: Operation Santa Clause donations being accepted

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)—The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is hosting Operation Santa Clause once again!

According to their Facebook page, deputies will be registering children in need on Nov. 29-30 and Dec. 1 at the Sheriff’s Office.

Certain criteria must be met for a child to qualify. Donations of new toys, new clothing and gift cards for children ages 12 years old and younger are also being accepted through Dec. 9.

In addition, the Sheriff’s Office is also holding a three-day Stuff a Patrol car event on Nov. 29, 30 and Dec. 1 at the Sheriff’s Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.