Annual Irmo Christmas tree lighting to illuminate the night

Irmo, SC (WOLO) —- The Town of Irmo is gearing up for their annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony which is now just one week away. Organizers say each year they host the event as way for people to gather as they kick off the beginning of the holiday season together.

The Town of Irmo plans to let the tree twinkle December 6, 2022 starting at 6 p.m. at the Irmo Town Park (7330 Carlise Street). Those who choose to come out are welcome to enjoy hot coca, and cookies, entertainment that will be performed by Irmo Elementary schools. There will also be free food, drinks and face painting for children, and all of the music you can jingle your way into the holiday season listening to during the 132 year celebration.

During the holiday event, The Mayor of Irmo, Barry A. Walker Sr. will give a State of the Town address. But that’s not all. What is a holiday event without the man with a bowl full of jelly? Good Saint. Nick plans to make an appearance and guests who bring their own cameras are welcome to get a photo with the Kriss Kringle.