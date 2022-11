Consumer confidence fell in November according to index

Consumer confidence in the nation's economy has dipped this month.

CNN— Consumer confidence in the nation’s economy has dipped this month.

The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index dropped two points in November when compared to the month before it.

Economists were already expecting to measure at around a hundred. It’s now at 100.2.

The index is at its lowest level since July when gas prices spiked and inflation worsened.