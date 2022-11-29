Green Sprouts sippy cups, bottles recalled over possible lead poisoning

Thousands of infant sippy cups and bottles are being recalled over lead poisoning risks.

CNN—Thousands of infant sippy cups and bottles are being recalled over lead poisoning risks. The company Green Sprouts has pulled around 10,500 sippy cups and bottles.

The three recalled products include a stainless steel sippy cup, the cup with a straw and a stainless steel straw bottle.

According to the notice, the base of the cups and bottles can break off exposing a solder dot containing lead. Lead is toxic if ingested.

Green Sprouts has received seven reports about the product, but no injuries have been reported. The products were sold at Buy Buy Baby and Whole Foods stores as well as online at Amazon and Bed, Bath and Beyond.