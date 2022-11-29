Kershaw woman suffers ‘serious wounds’ following Tuesday stabbing

Kershaw Co., SC (WOLO) — The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is in the preliminary stages of their investigation into a stabbing that has left one person clinging to life tonight. Investigators have just cleared the scene of that incident as of 7:30 pm Monday night.

An hour earlier around 6:30pm, authorities say they were called to the Medfield Drive (West Haven) in the Lugoff area of the county after receiving reports of a stabbing. Once arriving at the location, deputies say they discovered one female victim they say had been stabbed multiple times by another woman. Deputies tell ABC Columbia News that the suspect has been taken into custody, while the victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for her wounds.

Deputies have not released a motive in the alleged knife assault, but they have told us that at this time they do not believe there is any existing threat.