Lexington Police searching for alleged Publix shoplifters

The Lexington Police Department needs help identifying two individuals who allegedly shoplifted at a Publix on Oct. 25.

Alleged Publix shoplifter Courtesy: LPD

Alleged Publix shoplifter Courtesy: LPD

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department needs help identifying two individuals who allegedly shoplifted at a Publix on Oct. 25.



Authorities say they left the store without paying for over $600 in merchandise. The two men left in a small silver sedan.

Individuals are urged to contact Detection McWilliams at 803-358-1514 or amcwilliams@lexsc.com with any information that can lead to an arrest.

