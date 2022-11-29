McDonald’s offers chance to win McGold card

CNN—How does free McDonald’s for life sound? The fast food giant is offering a chance at what’s called a McGold card, also known as “free McDonald’s for life.”

From December 5-25, each purchase of at least a dollar on the McDonald’s app gets you an entry in the drawing to win one.

Three winners will get the card and each winner will get three extra cards to give away for a total of 12 winning cards.

It’s not exactly free McDonald’s for life though, it’s actually two free meals a week for 50 years.