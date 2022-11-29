Newberry deputies searching for 16 year-old runaway

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a runaway teen who disappeared this morning from the Prosperity area of Newberry County.

Natalie Taylor Sauls, 16, was last seen around 3 a.m. driving a Silver 2004 Toyota Highlander with SC tag NTL767, say deputies.

The teen is described as a white female, weighs 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, and height 5’4″. Sauls was last seen wearing black leggings and an oversized sweatshirt of an unknown color.

If you have any information on her location, call (803)-321-2222.