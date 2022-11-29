Senate to vote on same-sex, interracial marriage bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Senate votes Tuesday on final passage of a bi-partisan bill that protects same-sex and interracial marriage.

If the bill passes, it would then go to the House of Representatives for approval before President Joe Biden could sign it into law.

The legislation itself doesn’t require same-sex marriage to be legal nation-wide, but it does make individual states acknowledge a same-sex marriage from another state.