Dominion Energy: Save energy during holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Many people will deck the halls this Christmas. Just make sure you light up your home and not your energy bill.

Dominion Energy is highlighting some cost effective tips that can save you energy this season. The company recommends people use led lights which use about 75% less energy than traditional bulbs, as well as reducing usage by setting timers for the lights to turn off during the day.

Ashley Cunningham with Dominion Energy says there are ways you can decorate for the holidays that don’t require electricity at all.

“We also encourage people to use reflective decorations. It’s a good compliment to holiday lighting. You can get some shiny decorations they’ll help reflect some of the lighting. It can give the appearance that your decoration is even brighter and of course it’s just pretty,” says Cunningham.

A lot of homes will be merry and bright this Christmas but you get started decorating remember these energy saving tips.