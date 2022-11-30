Four-day work week study shows avg. revenue rose 40%

Could a four day work week become reality?

CNN— Could a four-day work week become reality? A new six-month study says a four-day weekly job schedule appears to provide a win-win situation.

Researchers with the non-profit 4 Day Week Global say average revenue rose nearly 40% compared to the same period the year before with a five-day schedule in place.

The workers themselves also liked the schedule change, saying they felt less stress and burnout.

The findings are based on 903 employees from 33 companies who made the schedule change with no change in pay.

Few of the companies involved in the study said they planned on keeping the four-day schedule, at least for now.