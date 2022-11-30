Lexington deputies charge two men with grand larceny

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has charged 41 year-old Jason Wilson and 37 year-old Maynard Bartlett with grand larceny for allegedly stealing a truck and trailer from a neighbor’s home.

Deputies responded to the theft on Bush River Road after receiving a call from a witness who reported seeing a white pickup truck speed off after the incident.

Authorities found Bartlett in the driver’s seat of the truck and Wilson in the passenger seat after conducting a traffic stop. The truck is reportedly worth $20,000 and the trailer is $5,000, say deputies.

Bartlett admitted to taking the trailer and was charged with an additional charge of receiving stolen goods, according to arrest warrants.

Wilson is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center and Bartlett was released on bond after meeting conditions.