Actor Will Smith speaks out about slapping comedian Chris Rock

(CNN) — Actor Will Smith is opening up about the infamous ‘Oscars slap.’

During an appearance Monday night on ‘The Daily Show’ to promote his film ‘Emancipation,’ smith told host Trevor Noah that he “lost it” when he stormed the stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock.

Smith said he was going through something that night but that it did not justify his behavior. Back in July he addressed the slap and issued a public apology on social media. The Academy has banned smith from attending the Oscars for the next ten years.