Biden, French President Macron meet at White House

President Biden welcomed his french counterpart to the White House in his first state visit since taking office.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— President Biden welcomed his french counterpart to the White House in his first state visit since taking office.

The two touted the strong relationship between the US and France before the meeting.

They are expected to discuss a number of topics during their talks including Iran, China and Ukraine.

US and French officials will also work on moving along group discussions on space, cyberspace and energy issues during the state visit.