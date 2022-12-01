Judge rejects Biden’s student loan forgiveness program appeal

The Biden administration was dealt another setback in court Wednesday in its effort to revive a student loan debt relief policy.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Biden administration was dealt another setback in court Wednesday in its effort to revive a student loan debt relief policy.

A second federal appeals court ruled Wednesday night it would not pause a ruling from a Texas judge striking down the policy while an appeal of the ruling played out.

The move sets the state for the US Justice Department to take the case to the US Supreme Court, which is already considering a separate request from the Biden administration to reverse an order blocking the loan forgiveness program.

About 26 million people had applied for student loan relief prior to the recent court decisions with 16 million of those applications being approved.