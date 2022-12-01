Walgreens expands to 24 hour delivery

Walgreens has announced it will be expanding its same day delivery service to 24 hours a day, seven days a week, across the United States.

Customers who order through its website or app can now have their items delivered in as little as an hour around the clock.

The service will be available in 400 stores nationwide.

To celebrate the expansion, Walgreens is offering free delivery on orders over $20 through Dec.10.