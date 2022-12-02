Court strikes down special master review of Trump documents

An appellate court struck down the special master review of presidential records recovered from former President Trumps' Florida home after he left office.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— An appellate court struck down the special master review of presidential records recovered from former President Trumps’ Florida home after he left office.

Former President Trump fought for the outside assessment of those materials, despite push back from federal prosecutors.

ABC’s Justin Finch in Washington has the details.