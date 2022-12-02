Fort Jackson announces street closure for Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony

Fort Jackson announced road closures starting Dec. 2 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Jessica Mejia,
Screen Shot 2022 12 02 At 113016 Am

Courtesy: Fort Jackson Twitter

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WOLO)— Fort Jackson announced road closures starting Dec. 2 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Strom Thurmond Blvd. will be closed from Jackson Blvd. to Scales Rd. and Marion Ave will be closed from the Moncrief Army Health Clinic entrance to Telliafero Rd. say officials.
The street closure is due to the annual Fort Jackson Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony.
Categories: Local News, News
Tags: ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts