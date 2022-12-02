Fort Jackson announces street closure for Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony
FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WOLO)— Fort Jackson announced road closures starting Dec. 2 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Strom Thurmond Blvd. will be closed from Jackson Blvd. to Scales Rd. and Marion Ave will be closed from the Moncrief Army Health Clinic entrance to Telliafero Rd. say officials.
The street closure is due to the annual Fort Jackson Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony.