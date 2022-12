McDonald’s launching food conveyor belt for faster service

CNN— McDonald’s is working on making its fast food faster.

The hamburger giant is testing a new restaurant concept that offers features like a food conveyor belt and a pick-up area for deliveries.

This drive-thru of the future in Fort Worth Texas is smaller than most McDonald’s, specifically designed for to-go orders.

There are labor-saving kiosks for placing take-out orders and parking spots dedicated for mobile app.