Metal Trades, Inc., expanding operations in Charleston County

Family-owned steel and metal manufacturer Metal Trades, Inc., is expanding their business in Charleston County.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Family-owned steel and metal manufacturer Metal Trades, Inc., is expanding their business in Charleston County. The $14.4 million expansion will create 64 new jobs.

Metal Trades, founded in 1962, produces steel and sheet metal fabrication for government and commercial markets. The company’s portfolio includes welding, piping, electrical installation, blasting and painting.

A new facility will be constructed at 4194 Highway 165 in Meggett. Officials say the expansion will allow Metal Trades to build fixtures and components in-house for the United States Navy.

The expansion is slated to be completed by late 2023.

Individuals interested in applying, should visit the company’s careers page.