Newberry deputies say 16 year-old runaway found safe

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office says 16 year-old Natalie Taylor Sauls has been found safe in Florida and is being reunited with her family. 
Courtesy: Newberry County Sheriff’s Office

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office says 16 year-old Natalie Taylor Sauls has been found safe in Florida and is being reunited with her family.

It was previously reported that Sauls was last seen around 3 a.m. driving a Silver 2004 Toyota Highlander. The runaway teen disappeared from the Prosperity area of Newberry County.

Sheriff Foster thanks the Community and all who provided information.

 

