Pantone 2023 Color of the Year: Viva Magenta

Pantone has revealed its color of the year for 2023...it's Viva Magenta!

Pantone says the nuanced crimson tone balances warm and cool and is an unconventional shade for an unconventional time.

Pantone has named a color of the year annually for more than two decades.

The company is known for creating the Pantone matching system, which is used to identify and match colors in industries such as printing, graphic design and fashion.