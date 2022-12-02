UPDATE: Sumter Co. locates missing elderly man

Image: Sumter Co. Sheriff's office Photo of missing Sumter resident Henry Dubose

Sumter County, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says they have located a man previously reported missing Friday. According to authorities, 80 year old Henry Dubose who deputies say could be suffering from Dementia was last seen by family members Friday morning, but as night came, he was still nowhere to be found. Deputies spent hours searching the Milford Plantation Road area in Pinewood in hopes of locating him. This is the same site of the initial search where deputies say they discovered his car. Investigators continued their search well into Friday night using drones and K9s.

Just before 11pm, Sumter County authorities say the located Dubose with the help of family members. He has since been taken to the hospital to get needed medical attention.