FDA recalls James Farm frozen raspberries

CNN— The FDA is alerting consumers to a recall of more than a thousand cases of James Farm frozen raspberries.

The cases are being recalled due to potential Hepatitis A contamination. Illness occurs within 15 to 50 days after exposure.

Symptoms include fatigue, abdominal pain, and jaundice. Officials urge anyone who may have consumed the product or shows symptoms to contact a health professional as vaccination or other treatments may be needed.