Taylor Swift fans suing Ticketmaster, Live Nation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Taylor Swift fans have some “bad blood” towards Ticketmaster.

More than two dozen swifties, as her fans are known, are suing the ticketing giant and its parent company, Live Nation.

They say Ticketmaster broke anti-trust and other laws in the now infamously chaotic sales process for Swift’s The Eras tour.

The suit alleges the companies engaged in anti-competitive practices, charging higher prices on fans in the pre-sale, sale, and re-sale market.

Swifties want the companies to fork over a $2500 penalty for each violation.

Ticketmaster has apologized to fans and said that the demand, along with elevated number of bot attacks, drove unprecedented traffic to the site and essentially broke it.