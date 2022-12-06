Columbia VA Health Care System hosting hiring fair this Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Veterans Affairs health care system is hosting a hiring fair Saturday, Dec. 10 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The VA is looking to hire operating room, emergency department and intensive care unit registered nurses as well as surgical technicians, sterile processing service technicians and mental health nursing assistants at the WM. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center.

The hiring fair will take place in the auditorium (Building 5). Anyone interested in attending the hiring fair should bring an updated resume, three professional references (including most recent supervisor), two forms of ID, VA Form 10-2850a and Form OF-206 (both obtainable through Google search).

Officials say the benefits of working at VA include 11 paid federal holidays, 26 vacation days per year, a federal pension plan, and scholarship and tuition assistance.