Envision AESC expands to Florence County, creating 1,170 jobs

Electric vehicle battery technology company Envision AESC plans to expand operations in Florence County, a $810 investment that will create 1,170 jobs.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Electric vehicle battery technology company Envision AESC plans to expand operations in Florence County, a $810 investment that will create 1,170 jobs.

The Japanese company will supply battery cells for the next generation electric vehicle models produced at the BMW Group’s Plant Spartanburg.

The new state-of-the-art battery cell gigafactory will be built in Florence County. Officials say the new manufacturing plant will be powered by 100% net zero carbon energy.

Individuals interested in joining the AESC team should visit readySC’s recruitment website.