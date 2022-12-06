Kraft recalls Oscar Mayer’s ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Kraft Heinz foods company is recalling about 2,400 pounds of its ready-to-eat Oscar Mayer ham and cheese loaf.

According to the US Department of Agriculture, the products may have fallen victim to cross-contamination with under-processed materials.

So far there’s no word of any illnesses related to the recall. Consumers are advised to take the loaf to the place of purchase for a refund or throw it out.

More information is available on the USDA’s website.