Laundress cleaning products recalled due to possible bacteria

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Laundress brand has recalled millions of cleaning products because of a possible bacteria exposure.

The items include Laundry detergents, fabric conditioner, and cleaning products manufactured between Jan. 2021 and Sept. 2022.

The consumer product safety commission says the products contain bacteria that could cause infections. At least 11 infections have been reported.

People with weakened immune systems, underlying lung conditions, or who have external medical devices are most at risk.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the products and throw them away.

They can request a refund from the company, say officials.