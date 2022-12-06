Orangeburg authorities charge two suspects in murder case

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office announced two suspects have been charged with murder after a man was found dead in his yard.

Investigators say they were called to a residential area off Five Chop Road on Nov. 29 after a deceased male was reported. The victim was believed to have been shot the previous night.

Nasir Washington, 18, and Jaquail Mack, 17, were charged with the murder. Mack was also charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.