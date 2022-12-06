Tips for college students in the Midlands preparing for exams

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – College students in the Midlands are preparing to take final exams and some may be relying on coffee and energy drinks as they study.

Sodexo Dietitian and Wellness Manager Cristina Caro works with USC students and says many reach for coffee and energy drinks constantly during exam week which can cause prolonged hormone levels of adrenaline.

“This also can cause nervousness and perhaps anxiety which a student doesn’t need if they are already nervous about their exam that’s coming up, right? And then also hindering your ability to sleep is going to make you tired so not only physical fatigue but even cognitively, how are you going to have that mental focus and clarity to do well on those exams,” says Caro.

What’s better than these caffeinated drinks? Caro says instead drink fresh fruit and vegetable juices or smoothies which provide antioxidants.

“We have found in research I believed published in advance nutrition some years ago shows if you’re getting antioxidants routinely at meals and snacks times it can boost memory and concentration to up to five hours,” says Caro.

Caro warns drinking caffeinated drinks every few hours can trigger adrenaline levels that can last for four to five hours.

“So it’s going to fatigue your muscles, your organs, your brain and just kind of make you feel tired and you’re not going to feel sharp and you do want to feel sharp when studying and getting ready for exams. So I tell folks try to limit your caffeine to maybe to just once or twice and in between have something that is better hydrating, a fresh juice or smoothie cause that’s also going to give those antioxidants that is really good for a brain boost to give you some alertness and its also going to help keep blood sugar steady and ready,” says Caro.