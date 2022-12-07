Former Midlands Regional Center employee charged with Assault and Battery

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged former Midlands Regional Center employee Michael Robert Short, 56, with Assault and Battery, 3rd degree on Dec. 6.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged former Midlands Regional Center employee Michael Robert Short, 56, with Assault and Battery, 3rd degree on Dec. 6.

Authorities say Short was working as a Direct Support Professional at the Center when he pushed a vulnerable adult, causing them to fall backwards onto the floor. The victim is a resident at the Center.

SLED was asked to investigate by the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs.