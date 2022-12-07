Ft. Jackson’s anti-harassment program to expand after successful trial

Fort Jackson announced Soldiers Against Sexual Harassment will be implemented in all battalions following the pilot program's success.

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WOLO)— Fort Jackson announced Soldiers Against Sexual Harassment (SASH) will be implemented in all battalions following the pilot program’s success.

The peer-to-peer intervention program teaches new basic trainees what behaviors to look for when dealing with sexual harassment in the initial entry training environment and how to intervene when it occurs.

Fort Jackson leaders began the program in Sept. 2021 and it is now taught at other basic training installations. SASH also teaches trainees how to exercise leadership skills, police themselves and build character.

Military officials say since the implementation of the volunteer-based program, there has been a 46% decrease in harmful behavior associated with sexual harassment.