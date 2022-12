Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock wins run off election

(CNN) —Breaking news out of Georgia where incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock is preparing his victory speech after beating Herschel Walker in the contentious run for the senate seat.

His victory secures a 51 seat majority for democrats in the senate.

Herschel Walker, who was Donald Trump’s handpicked candidate was dealt a blow by the incumbent.

This win now gives the first black Senator from Georgia a full six-year term.