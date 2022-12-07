Lidl recalls candy Advent calendars due to possible salmonella

The grocery chain Lidl has issued a voluntary recall on one variety of it's candy advent calendars due to possible Salmonella contamination.

CNN— The grocery chain Lidl has issued a voluntary recall on one variety of it’s candy advent calendars due to possible salmonella contamination.

The affected units were available at Lidl locations between Oct. 12 and Dec. 5 and have a use-by year of 2023. All units have been removed from store shelves.

Lidl is asking customers to return the product to the store for a full refund.

The company found the issue during routine testing and says it has not received any reports of illness linked to the product.