Marquis Solomon named West Columbia Fire Chief

West Columbia City officials announced the selection of Marquis Solomon as their new Fire Chief.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— West Columbia City officials announced the selection of Marquis Solomon as their new Fire Chief.

The 23-year fire service veteran previously held the position of Deputy Fire Chief and Public Information Officer. Chief Solomon has also been the second in command of the West Columbia Fire Department for the past eight years.

In a release provided to ABC Columbia News, Fire Chief Solomon says, “I am fortunate to have the opportunity to lead this amazing group of high-performing professional firefighters and to serve the growing City of West Columbia and our citizens.”

Chief Solomon holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management and a Master of Arts in Management and Leadership from Liberty University.

Other accomplishments include:

National Registry EMT

Fire Officer IV instructor for the South Carolina Fire Academy

Human Resources Certification Institute, Senior Professional of Human Resources (SPHR) designation

Presented at various trade conferences in the southeast and is recognized as a subject matter expert in public safety human resources, risk management, and organizational leadership

Held adjunct professor positions at Benedict College and Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

Leadership Lexington County Graduate – Class of 2021

Lexington School District Two CATE Firefighter Program Advisory Committee Member

Columbia College Fire Science Degree Advisory Board Member

Active member of:

International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) SC Municipal Human Resources Association Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM)



South Carolina State Firefighters’ Association South Carolina State Association of Fire Chiefs South Carolina EMS Association

Member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.