Midlands woman charged in church burglaries

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– According to the Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Dept., a Gilbert woman is accused of stealing items from four different churches in the area.

Investigators say Leslie Reese, 42, is charged with four counts of third-degree burglary as well as unlawful conduct toward a child.

According to deputies some of the stolen items include a cross, candles, and Christmas ornaments.

Deputies say she had her child with her during the break-ins.

Sheriff Jay Koon says deputies found the child’s book bag inside one of the churches.