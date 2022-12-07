Palmetto Millworks of the Carolinas expanding operations in Richland County

Locally owned and operated Palmetto Millworks of the Carolinas, LLC, is expanding operations in Richland County with a $5.5 million investment.

The new facility will relocate to Lightwood Industrial park at Interstate 20 and Farrow Road in Columbia and will accommodate capacity for increased demand say officials.

The polyvinyl chloride (PVC) column manufacturer was founded in 2021 to provide high-quality columns, porch arches, gable brackets, garage trellises and flower boxes.

The expansion is expected to be completed in 2023 and will create 47 new jobs.

Applicants interested in joining the Palmetto Millworks of the Carolinas, LLC team are asked to visit the company’s contact page.