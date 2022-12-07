Walmart: Inflation eases on holiday merchandise

People who haven't done their Christmas shopping yet will be happy to hear this next story.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— People who haven’t done their Christmas shopping yet will be happy to hear this next story.

Inflation is falling on some merchandise, according to the CEO of Walmart.

If you planned on buying a toy, sporting goods, or apparel for loved ones, you might not have to spend too much.

According to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, all three items are way below the 7% overall rate of inflation.

CEO Doug McMillon says there is still inflation in those areas, but definitely not as much as other categories, due to excess inventory.