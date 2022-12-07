“Wordle” named Google’s 2022 Word of the Year

Google has published its Year-in-Search list for 2022, which is a look back at the top trending searches of the year.

The number one trending search globally was “Wordle” the wildly popular web-based word-guessing game owned by the New York Times. Other top searches included “Johnny Depp” and “Ukraine.”

Ukraine was also the third highest trending search over all, just behind “India versus England” in the number two spot and “Wordle” at number one.