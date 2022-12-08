Cayce Police searching for man wanted for domestic violence

Cayce Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding 31 year-old Oliver Ray Johnson who was involved in a physical altercation with his wife.
Jessica Mejia,
Screen Shot 2022 12 08 At 112457 Am

Courtesy: Cayce Police Department

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO)—Cayce Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding 31 year-old Oliver Ray Johnson who was involved in a physical altercation with his wife.

Johnson is charged with domestic violence, 2nd degree after he allegedly slammed his wife and choked her. Authorities say the couple’s children were present and witnessed the incident.

Police say Johnson has refused to turn himself in. Investigators are looking to locate him. Johnson is described as weighing 170 pounds and stands at 5’10”.

If you have any information to Johnson’s whereabouts, you are urged to call the Cayce Police Department at (803) 794-0456, leave a tip at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, phone tips at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or mobile tip using P3 Tips app.

 

Categories: Local News, News
Tags: , ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts