Cayce Police searching for man wanted for domestic violence

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO)—Cayce Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding 31 year-old Oliver Ray Johnson who was involved in a physical altercation with his wife.

Johnson is charged with domestic violence, 2nd degree after he allegedly slammed his wife and choked her. Authorities say the couple’s children were present and witnessed the incident.

Police say Johnson has refused to turn himself in. Investigators are looking to locate him. Johnson is described as weighing 170 pounds and stands at 5’10”.

If you have any information to Johnson’s whereabouts, you are urged to call the Cayce Police Department at (803) 794-0456, leave a tip at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, phone tips at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or mobile tip using P3 Tips app.