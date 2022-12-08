Sumter deputies looking for runaway teen

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced the search for a 17 year-old runaway.

Deputies say Hannah Yackeschi has refused to return home and has recently had a surgical procedure. The teen has prescribed medication that she does not have.

Authorities believe she is still in the Sumter area. Yackeschi is described as having brown eyes, purple hair, weighs 110 pounds and is 5’3”.

If anyone has information about her whereabouts, contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000 or call 911.

Anonymous tips can be sent to 1-888-CRIMESC, or through the app at p3tips.com.