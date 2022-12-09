Airlines lobby to change federal regulation requiring co-pilot in cockpit

(CNN) — In the airline business there are two cost factors you cannot control: Fuel and Labor.

There’s a federal regulation that mandates two pilots in the cockpit.

Get this, Airlines are lobbying to change that, to just have one pilot. Unions argue it’s only to save money and would compromise safety. Like a recent case where on a flight from Chicago to Columbus, Ohio, where one pilot went unconscious and later died at a hospital. The co-pilot was able to turn the plane around and land it safely.

If this passes it will first start with cargo planes.

Right now 40+ countries are appealing the one pilot proposal.