3/27

CURETON, SHUNPREECE ANGELO

DRUGS / MANUFACTURE, DISTRIBUTION, ETC. OF COCAINE BASE, 1ST TRAFFIC/DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION, NOT SUSPENDED FOR DUI 1ST DRUGS/TRAFFIC COCAINE 28G OR MORE BUT <100G-1ST OFF DRUGS/ADMINISTER, DISTRIBUTE, ETC. SCHED. I(B)/(C) OR II 1ST GENERAL SESSIONS COURT BENCH WARRANT