Richland Co. Coroner identifies inmate found dead at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Coroner has released the name of an inmate found dead Wednesday at the Alvin S. Glenn detention center.

According to Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford, the body was discovered at Alvin S. Glenn detention center in Columbia, SC on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as James W. Mitchell, 38, of Columbia, SC.

“We will continue working with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to fully investigate this incident”, Coroner Rutherford states.

