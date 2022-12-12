City of Columbia releases Food Truck Fridays December vendors
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia announced Food Truck Friday’s December lineup. The new food vendors will operate from one location.
The Food Truck Fridays features various appetizing foods to highlight different types of cuisines.
The food trucks will open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2300 Bull Street (REI Co-op parking lot on the corner of Bull and Colonial).
See the dates below for Food Truck Fridays for the month of December:
December 16th
K & C’s Kitchen
Dogs on the run
December 23rd
Holiday
December 30th
No Food Truck Fridays