City of Columbia releases Food Truck Fridays December vendors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia announced Food Truck Friday’s December lineup. The new food vendors will operate from one location.

The Food Truck Fridays features various appetizing foods to highlight different types of cuisines.

The food trucks will open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2300 Bull Street (REI Co-op parking lot on the corner of Bull and Colonial).

See the dates below for Food Truck Fridays for the month of December:

December 16th

K & C’s Kitchen

Dogs on the run

December 23rd

Holiday

December 30th

No Food Truck Fridays