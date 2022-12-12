Ella’s Stuff A Stocking drop off set for Dec. 14

River Bluff High School will be celebrating 10 years of Ella's Stuff A Stocking on Dec. 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The initiative honors Ella Shumate who was killed in a drunk driving accident in 2011.

Devin Shumate, Ella’s father, is a Social Studies teacher at River Bluff and has played an important factor in Ella’s Stuff A Stocking program’s success.

The event has helped spread the holiday cheer to countless children in need by providing donated, wrapped gifts.

Over 125 CREWs will bring their donations to load the truck on Dec. 14.